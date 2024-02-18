Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 1,264,134 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 147.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,121,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264,134 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $16,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Barclays by 19.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after buying an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 22.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,555,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 1,206,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after buying an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,196,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,984,000 after buying an additional 412,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

