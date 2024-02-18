Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 22,760 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 338.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,760 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM opened at $366.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

