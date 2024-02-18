Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 31,262 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,262 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $20,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLI opened at $131.68 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.92 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.59%.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

