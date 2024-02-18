Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.41% of Fox Factory worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $125.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

