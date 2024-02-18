Greif (NYSE:GEF-B) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF-B – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.90 and last traded at $61.91. Approximately 7,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

Greif Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.