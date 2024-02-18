Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 0.96. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,273.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $1,083,280 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

