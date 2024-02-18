Grin (GRIN) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $7.15 million and $1.16 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,669.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00516676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00135862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.86 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00149553 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

