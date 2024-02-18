GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1,218.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 973,365 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,317,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in GrowGeneration by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 461,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 320,692 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.02. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.