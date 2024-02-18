Guild of Guardians (GOG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.72 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 18th. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $63.72 million and $375,889.19 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

