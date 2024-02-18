Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.9% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $726.13. 49,532,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,173,032. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $746.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.90.

Read Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.