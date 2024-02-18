GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Citigroup

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $55.18 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in GXO Logistics by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after acquiring an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

