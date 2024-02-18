Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after purchasing an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

