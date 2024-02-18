Head to Head Comparison: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) versus Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Innate Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Innate Pharma has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innate Pharma N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% N/A -90.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innate Pharma and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Innate Pharma and Taysha Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innate Pharma $60.78 million 3.38 -$61.22 million N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 142.84 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.74

Innate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innate Pharma and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innate Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00

Innate Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 287.14%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $5.71, suggesting a potential upside of 199.18%. Given Innate Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innate Pharma is more favorable than Taysha Gene Therapies.

Summary

Innate Pharma beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A., a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), an Anti-C5aR Antibody; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager. Its products in preclinical trials are IPH43, an anti-MICA/B ADC and IPH4501, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC); and IPH65, a tetra-specific proprietary antibody. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and Orega Biotech; and co-development and license agreement with MedImmune Limited. Innate Pharma S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

