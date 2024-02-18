Head-To-Head Contrast: Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC) & Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hero Technologies and Ascend Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Ascend Wellness $405.93 million 0.88 -$80.90 million ($0.23) -7.52

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ascend Wellness.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ascend Wellness 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hero Technologies and Ascend Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ascend Wellness has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.96%. Given Ascend Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ascend Wellness is more favorable than Hero Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Hero Technologies has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascend Wellness has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Ascend Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A -434.67% Ascend Wellness -8.95% -27.55% -4.95%

Summary

Ascend Wellness beats Hero Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Ascend Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 24 retail locations. The company also sells its products through company-owned retail stores and third-party licensed retail cannabis stores. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.