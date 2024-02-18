Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 7.9 %

HR stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,886,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,953,000 after purchasing an additional 830,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter.

HR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

