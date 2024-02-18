HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.22 and last traded at $157.24. 465,908 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $156.36.

HEICO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

