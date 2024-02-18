Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE HTGC opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $4,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203,914 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,147,000 after buying an additional 197,611 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,273,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 158,616 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

