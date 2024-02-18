Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,920 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $78,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 753,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

