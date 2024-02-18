HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.70.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DINO

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.3 %

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

Shares of DINO stock opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after buying an additional 209,906 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.