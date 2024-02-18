HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $401.43

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 401.43 ($5.07) and traded as high as GBX 434.50 ($5.49). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 434.50 ($5.49), with a volume of 313,942 shares changing hands.

HgCapital Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,174.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 426.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 401.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

