HI Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $292,191.12 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00015845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,679.46 or 1.00075204 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009197 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00165448 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061521 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $309,343.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

