HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HRT. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HRT

HireRight Trading Up 9.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HireRight by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HireRight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,668,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 2,178.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.