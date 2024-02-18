Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.24.

NYSE HD opened at $362.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.04.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

