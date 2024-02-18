Hooked Protocol Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $135.69 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 125,844,711.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.070262 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $12,644,380.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

