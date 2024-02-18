Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the January 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.72.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $366.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.31.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

