Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.