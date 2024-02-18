Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Illumina from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.95.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $143.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Illumina has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,469 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

