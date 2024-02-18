Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,066 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 78,910 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 42.4% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

