Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Incyte Stock Down 1.7 %

INCY stock opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $79.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Incyte by 13.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth $6,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,629,000 after buying an additional 92,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

