Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities lowered Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

