Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Infinera Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

