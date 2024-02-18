Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.14.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.35 and a 12-month high of C$15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

