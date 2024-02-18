Insider Buying: C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Insider Purchases 81 Shares of Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($155.49).

On Monday, January 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 81 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £123.12 ($155.49).

On Friday, December 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 84 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £122.64 ($154.89).

LON CCR opened at GBX 153.40 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55. The firm has a market cap of £603.91 million, a PE ratio of 2,556.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 149.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 142.10. C&C Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.40 ($2.03).

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

