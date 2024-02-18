Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.500-10.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $179.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $107,000.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.