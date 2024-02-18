Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

NYSE:IBP opened at $206.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.29. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

