Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial Increases Dividend

TSE:IFC opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$182.01 and a 1-year high of C$229.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$206.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$202.17. The stock has a market cap of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

