Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$250.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$245.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$236.40.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$228.67 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$182.01 and a 12-month high of C$229.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$206.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$202.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle insurance; insurance for car, motorcycle insurance, RV, ATV, snowmobile, boat, and trailer vehicles.

