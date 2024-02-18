Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,657,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,485.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,594,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,909. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.55.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,624.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,771,434 shares of company stock valued at $450,707,053. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

