Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.63. The stock had a trading volume of 620,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.75 and its 200 day moving average is $466.01.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

