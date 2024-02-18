Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.74.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.68. 2,274,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $388.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

