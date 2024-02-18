Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.05 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LW. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

