Intact Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 555,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 80,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,070,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,880,000 after acquiring an additional 473,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.95 and its 200 day moving average is $231.38. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $252.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

