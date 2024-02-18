Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.010-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Integer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

