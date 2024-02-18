Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.01-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.735-1.770 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.83.

ITGR stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $107.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.44.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integer will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

