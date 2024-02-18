Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.
IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integra LifeSciences Price Performance
Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra LifeSciences
- What are earnings reports?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.