Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $46.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.