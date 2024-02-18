Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

