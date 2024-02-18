InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.44 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.40-2.95 EPS.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock valued at $171,942. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.