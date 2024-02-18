Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6.19 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $13.49 or 0.00026052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and $110.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00020331 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,748,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,881,284 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.