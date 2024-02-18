Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Intuit were worth $106,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $655.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $664.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

