Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $400,000. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO remained flat at $20.96 during trading on Friday. 1,205,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.